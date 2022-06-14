31-year-old Josh Lancaster competed at the Strongman Competition in Preston yesterday where he smashed the previous world record of a single arm dumbbell world record lift of 96.2kg by lifting 96.7kg on his first attempt at Kaos Strength Gym.

For his second attempt he went on to lift 100 kilos, rendering him the lightest person in history to lift this weight overhead using only one arm.

Josh, who runs Lean Body Strength Club in Morecambe, said: "I feel amazing. I said and believed I was strong enough to lift the record, but to follow through with my words on the day and actually do it was great.

"I also said I would beat the previous record, and then go for 100kg next, to be the lightest person in history to achieve that lift."

He also took part in the England's Strongest Man Competition under 80 kilos where he came runner-up out of 21 other athletes.

Alongside winning his accolades, he has also set up a sponsorship for people to donate to help Ukrainian refugees and has so far surpassed the £1,000 benchmark which he set originally.

He added: "I’m pleased that I’ve made my family and friends proud, not so much by achieving a world class lift, but more that I’ve committed to something and followed through with every step without relent.”He will next compete for the title of U80kg Britain’s Strongest Man on Friday, July 24 and later in the year intends to compete in the Final of u80kg World’s Strongest Man.

If you would like to make a donation CLICK HERE.