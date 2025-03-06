Lancaster man arrested after 10-year-old girl dies after collision with car on sports pitch

A Lancaster man has been arrested.

Officers were contacted at 4.58pm on Wednesday March 5 with a report of a collision involving a black BMW i4 and two children on a sports pitch at Kendal Rugby Union Football Club, Shap Road.

The second child, an eight-year-old girl from Kendal, was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

At this time, there is no indication to suggest that this incident was a deliberate act.

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody.

Investigative enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to inform a future coronial process.

A multi-agency response will continue today to support people affected by this incident, including specialist officers who are supporting the girl’s family.

Anyone who directly witnessed the collision is asked to contact police by reporting online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report-it, quoting incident number 195 of 5 March. You can also call 101.

Couns Jonathan Cornthwaite and Shirley Evans from Westmorland and Furness Council have issued the following joint statement: “We are devastated by this event and our hearts go out to all of those affected from the families involved to those who witnessed this horrific event.

"I know we speak on behalf of the community when we say how shocked and distressed everyone is by this tragic incident and our thoughts are with all those affected, especially the families, at this sad time.

"We also want to thank everyone who responded so quickly from the paramedics to the police.”