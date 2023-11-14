Lancaster life coach launches support group in bid to fight men’s mental health stigma
According to data from the Office for National Statistics in 2021, the UK recorded 5,219 suicides, with a male suicide rate of 15.8 per 100,000 – significantly higher than the female rate of 5.5 per 100,000.
And one Lancaster resident is aiming to make a significant contribution to addressing the issue by establishing a community-based mental health group specifically designed to support local men.
The newly-formed group, "L.A.D.S" – an acronym for Listening And Destroying Stigma – will provide support and guidance to men who may otherwise be hesitant to address their mental health concerns.
Life coach and group founder Jake Davidson has an ambitious vision for the group, aiming to have a meaningful impact on the lives of local men by actively changing mindsets and promoting positive change.
The group advocates for adopting healthier lifestyles, emphasising dietary improvements and physical fitness, with the aim of encouraging increased social engagement and participation in activities that challenge individuals to step out of their comfort zones.
Jake said: “The group's mission encompasses providing structure, stability, and employment opportunities for those who may be lacking direction, offering a renewed sense of purpose.
“This holistic approach acknowledges that isolation can contribute to depression, and the group seeks to broaden horizons beyond the confines of routine, often alcohol-dependent social interactions.
“Life is often compared to riding a bicycle; we all possess potential, but sometimes, we stumble when facing a rough patch.
"To navigate life successfully, we must keep pedaling forward to the best of our abilities, no matter how challenging it may be.
"Our group aims to act as stabilisers on that bicycle, preventing men from falling and allowing them to continue their life journey.
“Our goal is to provide a safe and confidential space for men to share their experiences and challenges, while also providing access to valuable mental health and well-being resources.
“Our ultimate aspiration is to inspire and empower individuals to adopt a positive mindset, with success measured by participants leaving the sessions feeling better than when they arrived.”
The group meets fortnightly, with the next session on November 21 at 7.30pm on the upper floor of The Borough in Lancaster.