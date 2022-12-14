Stuart Reynolds from Lancaster library said on a Facebook post: “We have been forced to close Lancaster library due to the lack of heating.

"We aim to reopen on Monday, December 19.”

Lancashire County Council said planned works were taking place on a new heating system at the library in Market Square.

Lancaster Library.

Contractors had originally been working at night so the library could remain open.

Temporary heaters were in place at the library, but they stopped being effective in the current cold weather in keeping the building to an acceptable temperature.

So Lancashire County Council, who run the library, decided to close the building on Monday for a short period so the work could be completed.

Tests will be carried out today (December 14) on the new system and it is hoped the library won't be closed for much longer.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "Lancaster library is currently closed due to essential building works related to the building's heating system.

"Your nearest library is Morecambe, which will have extended opening hours and will be open from 9am on Tuesday and until 5pm on Wednesday this week.

"We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. You can search for your nearest warm space via www.lancashire.gov.uk/costofliving."