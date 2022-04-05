Lancaster LGBTQ charity founder wins top county award for community work

Robert was highly commended in the High Sheriff’s Awards, Lancashire’s annual community awards celebrating the county’s unsung heroes.

His award came in the ‘Person of the Year Award 26+ years old’ category.

The High Sheriff of Lancashire, Edwin Booth, awarded the winners during a special ceremony at The Exchange, County Hall, Preston, on Thursday evening.

Robert Mee is given his award by the High Sheriff.

The High Sheriff’s Awards recognise the people and community groups in Lancashire who devote their time and energy to improving the communities in which they live and work, helping make Lancashire a better and safer place.

The High Sheriff said: “The awards acknowledge the people who have gone above and beyond to help their local communities.

"There have been so many people doing remarkable and vitally important work to support those in need. It’s been a privilege meet and recognise these inspiring individuals and I’m amazed at the selflessness and dedication of the people working to make Lancashire a better place.”

Robert was presented with a certificate by the High Sheriff in recognition of great and valuable services to the community.

The High Sheriff with the award winners, including Robert Mee.

Robert said: “I was very proud. To all the people involved in LGB&T Out in the Bay , Lancaster Pride UK and Morecambe Pride – this belongs to all of you.”

Robert set up the LGBTQ charity Out in the Bay after struggling with feeling he didn’t belong and struggling with his sexuality.

He turned to alcohol and drugs and suffered liver failure at 25, but later overcame his addictions and now works alongside many agencies to support the LGBTQ+ community and help people find value in themselves.

He now also organises both Lancaster and Morecambe Pride festivals each year.

Out in the Bay support the LGBTQI community in Morecambe and Lancaster. They offer equality and diversity training to the local community and also hold various support groups including coffee afternoons, trans male and trans female groups as well as a family group.