Outstanding work undertaken to decarbonise Salt Ayre Leisure Centre saw Lancaster City Council come away with the top prize in the Best Climate Action or Decarbonisation Initiative category at this year’s APSE (Association for Public Service Excellence) awards.

The awards recognise and celebrate councils that have achieved excellent results in different service areas.

Using £6.8million in funding from the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (PSDS), the council replaced Salt Ayre’s ageing gas boilers with a two-stage heat pump system, installed external LED lighting and upgraded glazing to reduce energy consumption.

From left: Sian Lloyd, broadcaster and host of the awards; Coun Kevin Frea, cabinet member with responsibility for climate action; Elliot Grimshaw, project lead; Robert Boschi, climate change project manager, and Simon West-Oliver, director at category sponsor Assetworks LLC.

A solar farm has also been built on the adjacent disused landfill site to generate electricity, which will then be provided to the leisure centre using a direct wire. Comprising nearly 3,000 panels, the solar farm is capable of generating enough electricity to fully power the centre during peak times.

The work has reduced the council’s emissions from natural gas by 35%, and along with a new green energy tariff, means Salt Ayre is now one of the first leisure centres in the country to become carbon neutral.

Coun Kevin Frea, cabinet member with responsibility for climate action, said: “This award is richly deserved and is testament to the commitment and dedication of the project team and it’s wonderful to see that their hard work has been recognised nationally.