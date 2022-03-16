Baines Wilson has appointed Adam Yau as a solicitor in its Lancaster commercial property team after he successfully completed a traineeship with the commercial law firm.

Originally from County Durham, Adam joined Baines Wilson in March 2020 just as the Covid-19 pandemic forced offices everywhere to shut.

Adam, 25, said: “Of the two years I spent training, only three months were in the office, the rest working from home.

Adam Yau.

“Fortunately, the firm was very good in making sure that I had all the technology I needed and I was very well supervised and supported.”

Adam has family members in the legal profession and decided it was the career for him while still at school after doing work experience in the legal department at Durham County Council.

He studied law at the University of Northumbria – taking summer work placements with a pensions boutique and a social housing provider – then completed a legal practice course (LPC) with BPP Law School.

LPC students normally study full time but Adam opted to study part time while working as a commercial disputes paralegal at Addleshaw Goddard, an international law firm in Manchester.

Once he completed the LPC, he secured a traineeship with Baines Wilson.

As a trainee, Adam had spells in dispute resolution and litigation, employment law and commercial property before deciding to specialise in the latter.