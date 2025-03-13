Lancaster Labour Group appoints new leader

Lancaster City Council Labour Group has a new leader.

Coun Jason Wood, councillor for Scotforth East, has succeeded Coun Phillip Black, who decided not to seek re-election after serving his two-year term.

The Labour Group has paid tribute to Coun Black for his service as leader, and as leader of the city council from May 2023 to November 2024.

Coun Wood said: “Coun Phillip Black was a calm, considerate and confident leader of both local Labour and Lancaster City Council.

"His approach has been logical, insightful and he has a clear understanding of all the issues facing the council.

"Coun Black’s experience and dedication will be greatly missed from the leadership role.”

Coun Black said: “Like my Labour colleagues, I fully support and have complete confidence in Coun Wood. He has exceptional political instincts and is highly regarded for his knowledge of council rules, employment matters and trade unions, and relationships with government. Jason is best placed to take the Labour Group and positive Labour vision forward.”

Coun Wood added: “It is a great honour and privilege to be chosen to lead the Lancaster district Labour Group on City Council. I look forward to the challenges of being a constructive opposition while setting out Labour’s alternative vision for the district.”

Both Couns Black and Wood were first elected to city council in 2019 and re-elected in 2023.

Coun Wood has served as a cabinet member for corporate services in the past two administrations and has years of experience in politics and government.

Coun Wood immediately appointed Coun Black to his shadow cabinet and will continue Coun Black’s other shadow arrangements.

Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Team:

Coun Jason Wood – Leader of the Opposition, Finance and Resources

Coun Jean Parr – Deputy Leader, Placemaking & Climate Action, for City, Coast & Countryside

Coun Phillip Black – People, Partnerships & Governance

Coun Joanne Ainscough – Environment, Food & Well-being

Coun Catherine Potter – Sustainable Growth, Visitor Economy and Culture

Coun Chris Hanna – Property, Housing & Homelessness