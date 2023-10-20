Lancaster is officially one of the spookiest places in the UK.

Intrigued by the supernatural, BonusFinder analysed an eerie array of factors: the number of cemeteries, reported ghost sightings, haunted locations, and the number of paranormal investigators around the country to uncover the UK’s most haunted cities and towns.

Salford came out on top, followed by Bolton and Chichester.

Brighton and Lancaster tied in fourth place with a haunted city/town score of 8.1/10.

Lancaster Castle is among the most spooky places in the city.

The city has 15 cemeteries which is akin to 3.2 cemeteries per 10,000 residents.

Lancaster Castle, with its long and sometimes dark history, is rumoured to be one of the most haunted places in the city.

It has served as a prison, a courthouse, and even a place of execution.

Visitors and staff have reported ghostly apparitions, mysterious sounds, and eerie occurrences in various parts of the castle.

Lancaster is home to 8,937 memorials – which is the same as 1,895 memorials per 10,000, and has reported three paranormal activities (0.6 per 10,000 people).

Alongside this, there are 658 vacant properties, equivalent to 139.5 per 10,000 people.

The Grand Theatre is another location rumored to be haunted.

Visitors and actors have reported sightings of a ghostly figure in the balcony area.

Alongside this, the Sun Hotel is another historic establishment with its own ghostly stories. There have been reports of apparitions and strange occurrences in some of the rooms.