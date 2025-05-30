Lancaster interior designer claims runner-up spot in popular BBC TV contest

An interior designer from Bolton-le-Sands has come in second place in a BBC1 competition.

Rita Millat featured in the final of Interior Design Masters, presented by Alan Carr, on Thursday evening.

Since the popular series began, Rita, who is 42, had been a front-runner in the competition, winning stand out space in the first episode for designing a bedroom at a Lake District youth hostel, where Laurence Llewellyn-Bowen was among the judges.

However, she narrowly lost out in the final to fellow contestant John Cooper.

Rita Millat pictured with presenter Alan Carr during the quarter-final of Interior Design Masters. Photo courtesy of BBC

Tasked with transforming two holiday cottages in the village of Portmeirion in Wales for the final, DT teacher John, 46, went for a Mediterranean-inspired finish, while visual merchandiser Rita opted for a cosy pastel-coloured vibe.

John won the opportunity to design a homeware collection with John Lewis.

Afterwards, Rita said: “I was proud of every single challenge and I did love my final design. So it felt good in a way because I delivered something that I was really proud of. It was easier for me to feel good about it.

“It did not feel like a competition, if I'm honest, I just enjoyed the final, because I was proud to do the eight challenges. And I wanted to reach that milestone. I felt really good about it. I surprised myself. I was really happy.”

Born in Iraq of Lebanese heritage, Rita spent her childhood in Lebanon, Iraq and Cyprus before settling in the UK in 2006, and now lives on a farm in Bolton-le-Sands.