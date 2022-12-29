Lancaster hotel upgrades health club facilities for new year fitness drive

Lancaster House Hotel’s Sandpiper Health Club has benefited from a new steam room and wet area and the addition of a range of the latest gym equipment and weights systems.

The fitness studio now features a host of innovative, high-tech cardiovascular and strength conditioning equipment manufactured by Nautilus.

New facilities include two rowing machines, spinning bikes and cross trainers for those wanting to push themselves and improve their aerobic and anaerobic fitness levels and endurance.

Rebekah Lightbody (left) from Lancaster House Hotel health club with guest member Ella Boys.

These are complemented by the addition of various weights and cable machines designed for muscle tone and strengthening work. The completion of the modernisation project at the hotel, which is run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, coincides with a special offer on gym membership to kickstart new year fitness drives for local residents.

In the pool area, the steam room has undergone a complete renovation with a small waterfall as its centrepiece.

The sauna has also been upgraded, a new hot and cold shower installed and there is underfloor heating for that extra bit of luxury. New drinking water machines add another level of care and detail.

Lancaster House Hotel general manager Emma Underwood said: “The New Year is traditionally a time when local residents decide to roll up their sleeves and make an effort to get themselves fitter after the festive period.

“It’s perfect timing in that we’ve just completed these modern upgrades in the Sandpiper Health Club. What better way to start your 2023 fitness drive in a safe and healthy environment with some of the latest technology in gym equipment.

“Whether you're looking to kick-start a new fitness regime, training for an event or trying to target a specific area for strength, weight loss or toning, we have a dedicated team of qualified instructors and personal trainers to encourage you to maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.”

New Sandpiper Health Club members can now get a six-week membership for £60 until February 5.

The special offer gives them full access to the fitness studio, the chance to sign up for ‘Stretch and relax’ and Nordic walking classes for all abilities, and access to the pool and wet room facilities for swimming and relaxation.

