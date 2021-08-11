Lancaster hospice reveals stunning sunflower displays

St John’s Hospice has unveiled their beautiful steel sunflower display at Lancaster Castle.

The two locations will host the installations, which are free to visit, until August 31.

The brand new appeal has been supported by the official sponsor, Sykes Holiday Cottages, with their local branch staff from Lakelovers in Windermere teaming up with hospice staff to help build the unique display for the local community and visitors to enjoy this summer.

Sunflowers can be bought for £35, with many choosing to dedicate them to a loved one. Each of the handmade flowers will contribute to the appeal’s display before they are collected in September, after the displays close.

The beautiful steel sunflower display in the Lake District National ParksBrockholeon Windermere.

Catherine Butterworth, head of income generation at St John’s Hospice, said: “These sunflowers are a great way to share something beautiful and positive with the people of South Lakes and north Lancashire, as well as showcasing to visitors something new about the areas where we provide our specialist care.

"Working alongside the two local venues, and supported both nationally and locally by Sykes Holiday Cottages, the Sunflower Appeal comes at a time when everyone is looking to explore and spend time with loved ones.

"Like the families and patients, we care for, we all want to make special memories with loved ones after missing out on so much quality time together in the past 18 months due to the pandemic.

"By purchasing a sunflower or visiting the display you are not only supporting your local Hospice, you are helping our local area thrive this summer and showcase what we have to offer in this beautiful part of the country.”

Part of the steel sunflower display at Lancaster Castle.

Graham Donoghue, chief executive of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “These stunning displays are sure to be enjoyed by residents and visitors from far and wide this summer – including those who happen to be holidaying nearby and others who will travel just to see them.

“We’re very proud to be supporting St John’s Hospice and encourage everyone to purchase a flower if they can as it really is for such a good cause. The work of the hospice is so vital to the local communities and they make a big difference to those they support.”

To purchase a sunflower go online here or call the St John’s supporter care team (Monday- Friday, 9am- 5pm) on 01524 382538. Sunflower numbers are limited, so order now to avoid disappointment.