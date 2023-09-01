The store, situated at Lancaster City Retail Park, is now home to a brand new decorating department alongside a new look Dorma bedding department.

The Pausa Kitchen Café has also been revamped, ready to serve out delicious refreshments on relaunch day.

The relaunch will take place at 9am on Friday September 29, with Dunelm dishing out exclusive goody bags to the first 30 lucky customers through the doors.

Dunelm in Lancaster.

Those arriving a little later won’t miss out though, with 20 golden tickets, ranging from £5 to £20, hidden around the store for customers to hunt for and redeem throughout the day.

Alongside all this exciting activity, the Dunelm Lancaster store will also be fundraising on the day for their charity partner MIND.

Through this partnership, Dunelm is working with MIND to raise both money and awareness to support the fight for better mental health.

Store manager Stacey Battle said: “We are immensely grateful to our dedicated staff who have worked hard to bring our newly refitted store to life. We are thrilled to reopen our doors and welcome back our valued customers and community to share our exciting new chapter.”

Since opening the first Dunelm store in 1984, the company has expanded across the country making it the UK’s largest homewares retailer with more than 180 stores nationwide and online webstore.