Lancaster homeless charity boss retires after 10 years doing ‘best job in the world’

The manager of a Lancaster homeless charity has retired after more than a decade doing ‘the best job in the world.’

Phil Moore has led the team of staff and volunteers at Lancaster District Homeless Action Service (LDHAS) through major changes, most significantly, the move to a new home itself last year.

LDHAS, which now operates from Aalborg Place after more than 30 years in Edward Street, saw its total footfall increase by 38% from 3,838 in 2023 to 5,296 in 2024.

“Numbers have risen steadily since I first started with LDHAS in 2015 but the increase over the past two years is notable,” said Phil, 72.

Retiring LDHAS manager Phil Moore.

“The causes of homelessness remain the same since I joined – poor mental health, addiction and relationship breakdowns – but they have been compounded by the shortage of housing stock.

Properties are becoming more difficult to secure, particularly for young single men, and we have had increasing number of calls from people homeless for the first time and more young women on their own with children.”

Despite these challenges and leading LDHAS through the Covid pandemic, Phil has described his role as ‘the best job in the world.’

“It’s been a privilege to work at LDHAS,” he said. “It’s such a rewarding, stimulating place to be as there’s always so much happening and the open, welcoming atmosphere created have made it such a success. I’ve loved it.”

It’s certainly a different job from the one that brought Phil, originally from north Wales, to the Lancaster area more than 40 years ago – as an actor.

After leaving Southampton University where he studied theology and Webber Douglas drama school in London, Phil became a member of the Pocket Theatre at Kendal’s Brewery Arts Centre and appeared at The Dukes.

He also joined Target Casting, a Lancaster-based actors agency.

His wife acted too and when they married, the couple decided that one of them should find more secure employment so Phil studied at Lancaster University for applied social science and social work qualifications which led to a 16-year career in the probation service in west Cumbria.

Later, following seven years as a manager setting up community projects for Catholic Caring Services (now Caritas), Phil joined Methodist Action where he worked more closely with homeless people in the Preston area which eventually led to him joining LDHAS.

Hundreds of homeless people have since benefited from the support and services provided by LDHAS and Phil is especially proud of the much improved facilities available at its new home, particularly the medical room, so it is appropriate that his successor, Karen Bean, is a mental health nurse.

Although retiring, Phil, who lives in Heysham, will be an ambassador for LDHAS and also plans to write a book about public perceptions of homeless people.

He said: “There’s a feeling still around in certain quarters that homeless people are ‘the undeserving poor.’ To bring about change, we need to see that they have the same needs as everyone else – to be loved and valued.”