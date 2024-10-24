Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland held a special tea party earlier this month to bring together those across the area who use care services or provide care for a loved one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tea party was the third event hosted by the care team to celebrate their tenth anniversary of serving the Lancaster and South Lakeland communities with their care services.

The day brought 40 people from around the community together to talk about the importance of good care at home. They were joined by local councillor Gina Dowding, who enjoyed chatting to customers and their families over a cup of tea and some homemade cakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While they enjoyed the spread of delicious treats, the guests reflected on the importance of care in the community.

Claire Evans with Coun Gina Dowding.

People were asked to think about what good care looked and felt like to them, prompting a lively discussion and giving people who use care services the chance to share what matters most to them.

To help mark their 10-year milestone with the tea party, the Bluebird Care team also welcomed guests from across the community who support their mission to help everybody to have the information and support they need to live well as they age.

Representatives from Lancashire County Council Adult Social Care team, a palliative nurse from St John’s Hospice, and a researcher in dementia care at Lancaster University all joined in the celebration and important discussion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland first opened its doors in 2004, and since then has cared for 470 people across the area. They now provide a full range of care from a few hours of companionship through to live-in and complex care.

Guests enjoy the tea party.

Mary Rose Lee and husband Geoff, who are Bluebird Care customers, said: “It isn’t easy for us to get out these days so it was lovely to come here and share our experiences with people willing to listen, as well as make new friends.”

Coun Dowding said: “It was great to attend Bluebird Care’s 10th anniversary event and witness a local business with a social purpose being sustained over a decade, providing quality care and employment for local people.

“As I previously organised home care for my own parents over many years, I know just how important reliable, friendly and professional domiciliary care is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And as a local councillor, I’m hoping our new Government will address the various challenges in the adult social care sector, which would make it easier for carers, clients, and families to find appropriate and affordable care locally.”

Claire Evans, director of Bluebird Care Lancaster and South Lakeland, said: “I am very proud of what we have achieved so far in the past ten years. Our community event was a chance to reflect on the meaning of good care and to have an important discussion where people who use care services can speak directly to policy influencers.

"Good care in the community is a team effort, no doubt about that, and this was an opportunity for that team to focus on what is most important. We’re not slowing down 10 years in, and I look forward to many more community events and successes because I know we have something really useful to contribute to what good care looks like – and because I love what we do here!”