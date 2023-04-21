Lancaster holiday firm teams up with charity to help find a cure for brain tumours

Its efforts could be enough to sponsor the equivalent of 18 days of research at one of the charity’s network of Centres of Excellence, where scientists are focused on improving treatment options for patients and, ultimately, finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.

Team Verdant began its ambitious year of fundraising by taking part in the charity’s annual event Wear A Hat Day.

Colleagues from its 13 holiday parks across Scotland, northern England and north Devon took part, encouraging holidaymakers and owners to get involved at its locations in Perthshire, Dumfriesshire, Ayrshire, County Durham, Northumberland, Berwickshire, East Lothian, and north Devon.

A team from Verdant Leisure's head office in Lancaster take part in Wear A Hat Day. Photo by Brain Tumour Research

Now in its 14th year, Wear A Hat Day has raised more than £2m for Brain Tumour Research to help fund the fight against the disease.

The popular fundraising event takes place at the end of March as the culmination of Brain Tumour Awareness Month. It is one of the UK’s biggest and best-loved brain tumour research awareness and fundraising days.

Verdant has a busy year ahead and other fundraising plans include open days at its holiday parks with attractions for people of all ages.

Stacey Hope, communications director at Verdant Leisure, said: “We are delighted to have chosen Brain Tumour Research as our charity partner, and are looking forward to a year of fundraising activities. Supporting charities that are close to our hearts is important to everyone at Verdant, and we are proud of the team for their willingness to get stuck in and help raise money.”

A team from Verdant Leisure's Golden Coast site join in with Wear A Hat Day. Photo by Brain Tumour Research

Brain Tumour Research was named as the new charity partner following consultation with Verdant’s 420-strong workforce and a vote on social media.

Matt Howarth, the charity’s corporate development manager, said: “We are extremely grateful to Verdant and to everyone who supported Brain Tumour Research in the public vote. I am looking forward to working with the team as it develops its fundraising over the coming months.

“Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease. Remarkably, with one in three people knowing someone who is affected, it’s vital we continue our work to raise awareness to fund research at our Centres of Excellence, and to lobby the Government and larger cancer charities to invest more.

“With the support of Verdant Leisure, we can get closer to our vision of finding a cure for all types of brain tumours.”

A team from Verdant Leisure's Scoutscroft site take part in Wear A Hat Day. Photo by Brain Tumour Research

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure.

The charity is the driving force behind the call for a national annual spend of £35 million in order to improve survival rates and patient outcomes in line with other cancers, such as breast cancer and leukaemia.