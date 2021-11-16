Lancaster health care assistant celebrates 15 years of service at care home

Health care assistant Kelly Stannard with her long service award from Laurel Bank care home in Lancaster.

Kelly Stannard started at Barchester in 2006 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Jane McFarlane, employee services director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Kelly has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Lyndsay, general manager of Laurel Bank said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 15 years of loyal service with Kelly. She has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Laurel Bank when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Kelly!”