Lancaster has a greater proportion of rented homes than the north west average

Lancaster has a greater proportion of private rented homes than the north west average, new figures show.

Shelter warned the UK has been "haemorrhaging" affordable social homes for decades, forcing millions into "grim and grotty" private rentals.

New estimates based on census and other housing survey data from the Office for National Statistics suggest 22% of the 66,046 homes in Lancaster were privately rented in 2023, the most recent year with available figures.

This was above the average of 17% across the north west.

It also suggests 68% of Lancaster homes were owner-occupied, with 29% owned with a mortgage or loan, and 39% owned outright.

Social rent homes made up 10% of homes.

Across England, 21% of homes were privately rented, 62% were owner-occupied and 17% were socially rented.

Mairi MacRae, director of campaigns, policy and communications at Shelter, said: "Right now, 1.3m households are stuck languishing on social housing waiting lists.

"With genuinely affordable social homes few and far between, people are left with an impossible choice: endure dismal conditions and eye-watering rents or face the terrifying threat of homelessness.

"There’s only one way to ensure everyone has access to a safe, secure and affordable home and that’s building social rent homes."

She added the Government’s £39billion investment in the Social and Affordable Homes Programme is "a step in the right direction" but called for it to be ramped up "to 90,000 a year for 10 years."

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: "The Government inherited an unprecedented housing crisis, but through our Plan for Change we will deliver 1.5m homes where they are most needed and transform the private rented sector through the Renters’ Rights Bill.

"Through our landmark planning reforms and the Planning and Infrastructure Bill we will drive UK housebuilding to its highest level in over 40 years, alongside delivering the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation backed by £39billion investment."

They added tenants will be given the right to "directly challenge excessive rent hikes", and will get greater security through "capping advance payments to one month’s rent and banning unfair bidding wars".