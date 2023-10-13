Lancaster hairdresser now living in New York boosts Morecambe nightclub renovation project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Janet - who is originally from Lancaster but has lived in New York for more than 25 years - had a tour of Queen's Market from owner Nick Smith on a recent trip home.

She saw first hand how Nick is single-handedly restoring the 19th century former market hall, with the aim of reopening it as a food hall, entertainment venue, science and education centre, and community hub to support young entrepreneurs.

Nick bought the derelict former Crystal T's nightclub, Concorde Squash Club and Palladium Cinema eight years ago.

Janet Waddell presents £3,300 to Nick Smith from Queen's Market.

"I was born and raised in Lancaster and spent my younger years between there and Morecambe," Janet said.

"When I learned of the plight of Nick Smith and his ambitious plan to enhance the lives of the people of Morecambe by providing a supportive, collaborative, creative, innovative, community hub, I was intrigued. I used to go dancing there!

"I came home in May this year and went to visit him and have a look around.

"I was amazed when I saw what he had accomplished, essentially on his own, and I wanted to get behind the project in any way I could."

The Queen's Market restoration.

And so, when hairdresser Janet returned to New York, she came up with a fundraising idea.

"I decided on a good old fashioned raffle," she said. "I sent an email to all my clients with a link to the Queen's Market page, so they could see for themselves what was happening there, and sold tickets for $25 with the prize being a free haircut, usual price $220.

"I explained to them the vision of one man to give opportunity back to the community and the commitment to Morecambe’s future and its people and New Yorkers got behind it with such a great spirit.

"I couldn’t believe it as I watched over 70 people donate. Some actually sent more money than the cost of the haircut and some sent money after the raffle was even over.

Queen's Market in Morecambe.

"Together we raised $4,000 and I was able to present Nick with a cheque in the amount of £3,300.

"When I asked some of my clients why they were so inspired by this project, there were several explanations.

"Some were so moved by the grassroot funding initiative. Others were moved that the whole project is for the people by the people. "Others were inspired by Nick's tenacity and some just said that if it was important to me, it was important to them.

"Whatever the reason, it just really struck me, the kindness of strangers for a cause few, if any, will ever see.

"It’s my hope that the Queen's Market project will get the momentum it deserves and the people of Morecambe will use this incredible space to realise their dreams and aspirations and build a thriving place for years to come."