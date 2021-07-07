Lancaster group aims to raise awareness of hygiene poverty during national week

A selection of products which The Hygiene Bank collects to help people in need.

This week is National Hygiene Week, and the Lancaster and The Bay group of The Hygiene Bank - which organises the week - is helping to address the issue of hygiene poverty.

Many people locked in poverty or those who find themselves in times of crisis often experience restricted options.

This leaves them caught between being able to heat their home, pay their rent, buy food or keep clean.

The Hygiene Bank was in Morecambe on Monday to raise awareness of its work.

Hygiene poverty can be shaming, humiliating and excluding and can result in social isolation - and this is why the network of projects exists to give people access to the basics they need.

The local branch collects new and unused items from local businesses and residents, with collection points currently in Morrisons in Morecambe, Boots in Lancaster and Carnforth, Sage cafe and the Assembly rooms in Lancaster.

Items most commonly collected include men's and women's toiletries, baby products such as nappies, and household products such as washing powder, cleaning products, toilet roll and tissues.

The group distributes collected items to its community partners, who then pass them on to their groups' users.

Some of the local recipients include Grace Ministries, The Well, West End Primary School, The Olive Branch, Father's House, Castle View School, Bowerham School and Lancaster and District Homeless Action Service.

This week the group has also been out and about at The Arndale Centre in Morecambe - and is at St Nicholas Arcades today, Wednesday, promoting the group and handing out leaflets and information.