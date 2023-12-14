Lancaster Green councillor recognised for her local government work
Bulk ward Green councillor Caroline Jackson was elected as deputy leader of the Local Government Association (LGA) Independent Group in July this year.
And just four months later, at their recent conference, Coun Jackson was presented with a citation for the prestigious Clarence Barrett award ‘for those who go above and beyond in their work, to contribute something significant to local government and residents.’
The Clarence Barrett Award is the highest award presented to LGA Independent Group members.
After the awards ceremony, Coun Jackson said: "There are over 1,400 councillors in the Independent Group elected as either Green Party, Independents, or Residents’ Association councillors, and it is full of councillors who strongly represent their residents and get elected for their endless hard work. So I was really happy and honoured to receive this citation."
Ellel councillor Sally Maddocks, who nominated Coun Jackson, said: “I was proud to nominate Caroline because she has real strengths for this important national role - calmness under pressure; strong, responsible, collaborative leadership, and commitment to the local community and council.”
The LGA is the national membership body for local authorities across the county. It works cross-party on behalf of member councils to support, promote and improve local government.
The Independent Group represents councillors in England and Wales who are Independent, Green or from smaller parties. It provides members with a voice at the national level and within the LGA to ensure that the values and interests of its members are represented.