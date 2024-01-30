Lancaster Green candidate criticises council leader over letter to support extension of Heysham power stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Phillip Black, the Labour Party leader of Lancaster City Council, wrote a letter to the district’s two MPs and the Government supporting a bid by the energy company EDF to further extend the lives of both Heysham 1 & 2.

Coun Black cited the substantial contribution Lancaster City Council currently receives in business rates from the power stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Coun Jack Lenox has branded the letter “reckless”, saying: “Both of these power stations are now operating significantly beyond their original life expectancy. Any decision to extend their lives yet again is a safety critical, technical matter that must not be subject to political influence.

Jack Lenox.

“I’m every bit as concerned as Coun Black about the financial situation of Lancaster City Council and many local councils around the country due to underfunding by central government. However, it is completely inappropriate for Coun Black to suggest that pressure on our budget should be a factor in extending the lives of these nuclear power stations.

“This is a decision for the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR). The ONR should not have external influences exert pressure on it. It must consider this matter based only on the crucial perspectives of safety and technical feasibility.”

Coun Lenox shared his frustration with Coun Black’s response to his question at a meeting of the council on January 24, saying: “Despite what looked like a planned and leading question from a Labour councillor praising the decision to support the extension of Heysham 1 & 2, the leader’s report didn’t include mention of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I asked him why this was, and in what capacity he had written the letter, given he hadn’t consulted his largest coalition partner – the Greens. His answer was both that it was on behalf of himself, but also on behalf of the council because constitutionally he is the council’s principal spokesperson.”

Coun Lenox also criticised the leader for operating outside the terms of a collaboration agreement that currently forms the basis of a Labour/Green Party/Liberal Democrat coalition which runs Lancaster City Council.

He was backed in this by Coun Caroline Jackson, former Green leader of the council and current deputy leader, who said: “The key underpinning principle of the cross-party collaboration agreement was that the cabinet would be taking collective responsibility.