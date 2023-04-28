News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster Grand to host evening for late BBC presenter Simon Yaxley

A tribute evening for actor and BBC broadcaster Simon Yaxley is set to take place at Lancaster Grand Theatre on May 13 at 7.30pm.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 28th Apr 2023, 15:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 15:05 BST

﻿A spokesman for the event said: “On December 21 last year we suddenly, and sadly, lost our dear friend Simon Yaxley – Yakkers.

"Simon was a renowned radio presenter on Lakeland Radio before moving to BBC Radio Cumbria. He was also a major part of local theatre, playing roles for many of the amateur dramatic societies around the district.

“Since his untimely death, hundreds of tributes have been shared online which is testament to how well-loved Yakkers really was.

The late Simon Yaxley.The late Simon Yaxley.
"It is clear that he has touched many lives both listeners and in our local am-dram community. It is proof of his immense acting skills that on several occasions he has played rather villainous characters which are far removed from his own gentle nature.

"Always dependable, his performance always hit the mark. He was the ultimate 'professional' – without the ego! A team player who always had time for other cast members with advice, or a kind word of support, that helped them to deliver their best, just as he did.

“We all miss him! Many individuals and local amateur societies have got together to put on a special night for a very special man.

“All the proceeds from the night are going to the Lancaster Grand Foyer Appeal – something Simon was passionate about.”

'A Night for Simon' is a night to celebrate all he loved and all that people loved about him.

Tickets are £10, available online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/, call the box office on 01524 64695 or email [email protected]

