Lancaster Grand hosts special night in memory of much-loved radio broadcaster and performer

A night of music, dance and comedy was held at the Lancaster Grand on Saturday in tribute to a renowned radio presenter and member of Lancaster Footlights.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 16th May 2023, 10:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 10:07 BST

Simon Yaxley – ‘Yakkers’ - was a presenter on BBC Radio Cumbria. He passed away suddenly in December at the age of 53.

Simon was a keen performer and supporter of local theatre, playing leading roles in many productions by amateur dramatic societies across the Lancaster district and in Cumbria.

He was also a great supporter of St John’s Hospice Choir, hosting many of their concerts that raised thousands of pounds.

Hannah Morris (image on screen of Simon Yaxley (left) and Bob Bailey in 'Kiss Me Kate' in 2018).Hannah Morris (image on screen of Simon Yaxley (left) and Bob Bailey in 'Kiss Me Kate' in 2018).
Bob Bailey, one of the event organisers, said: "It is testament to how respected and loved Simon was that nearly 100 people from seven theatre groups and as young as 12 were involved in the production and performance of a special night for a special friend.

"The night was a perfect blend of everything that Simon loved and every penny made on the night is being donated to the Lancaster Grand Foyer Appeal, something Simon, as a member of Lancaster Footlights, was passionate about.

"Every performance was a perfect tribute to him and had the audience captivated throughout. Hannah Morris singing Freya Ridings' ‘Lost Without You’ whilst images of Simon on outside broadcasts and in his many character roles were projected onto a screen was a particularly poignant and emotional moment.

"We all miss him but celebrate the life he had and the joy he gave us both on and off the stage."

Simon Yaxley passed away suddenly in December.Simon Yaxley passed away suddenly in December.
St John’s Hospice Choir.St John’s Hospice Choir.
