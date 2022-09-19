Lancaster goes back to the 1970s at first Rewind festival

Lancaster Rewind took a look back over the past 50 years and more showcasing the buildings, businesses and music which contribute towards making Lancaster look so special.

The event launched on Thursday with the opening of an exhibition in Lancaster City Museum in Market Square and continued over the weekend with guided walks on both Saturday and Sunday exploring the fabric of the city and discovering some of the oldest businesses.

Saturday evening saw a 1970s evening at The Pub while Sunday saw the Melodrome take centre stage in Market Square with a packed programme of nostalgic music and dance from the 1970s.

1. The tall guy Festival goers pose for a photo with one of the performers. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales

2. Nice wig! Lancaster Rewind saw people dressed up in 1970s gear. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales

3. Balancing act This guitarist had a tricky manoeuvre on his hands. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales

4. Dancing feet Singing and dancing was the order of the day. Photo: Josh Brandwood Photo Sales