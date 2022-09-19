News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster goes back to the 1970s at first Rewind festival

Lancaster city centre stepped back in time at the weekend for its very first Rewind festival.

By Debbie Butler
Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:51 pm
Updated Monday, 19th September 2022, 2:54 pm

Lancaster Rewind took a look back over the past 50 years and more showcasing the buildings, businesses and music which contribute towards making Lancaster look so special.

The event launched on Thursday with the opening of an exhibition in Lancaster City Museum in Market Square and continued over the weekend with guided walks on both Saturday and Sunday exploring the fabric of the city and discovering some of the oldest businesses.

Saturday evening saw a 1970s evening at The Pub while Sunday saw the Melodrome take centre stage in Market Square with a packed programme of nostalgic music and dance from the 1970s.

1. The tall guy

Festival goers pose for a photo with one of the performers.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

2. Nice wig!

Lancaster Rewind saw people dressed up in 1970s gear.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

3. Balancing act

This guitarist had a tricky manoeuvre on his hands.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

4. Dancing feet

Singing and dancing was the order of the day.

Photo: Josh Brandwood

LancasterLancaster City Museum
