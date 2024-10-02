Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A fundraising event held in Lancaster to support people in Gaza raised £2,000.

Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign hosted the Water for Gaza event at the Gregson Centre on Friday September 27.

The £2,000 raised included £750 through an art auction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds will help build a solar powered community well in Central Gaza - providing clean, free water to around 5,000 people daily.

The gig was held at the Gregson Centre. Photo by Roshan Adve

This project was initiated by Atef, a Lancaster University graduate, from Gaza.

Pete Moser, fundraising event organiser and member of PSC Lancaster, said: “Thanks to all the performers and artists; to Gaz and his sound system; to the Trades Council for their support in paying for the venue; and to all the people who donated to show that Lancaster is a place where we care about people.

"Great music making from our group ‘Songs of Gaza’, you’ll hear us again at a rally one Saturday in the future.”

To learn more about the project and to donate, go online at tinyurl.com/well4gaza