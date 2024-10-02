Lancaster fundraising gig for Gaza raises £2k

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 11:35 BST
A fundraising event held in Lancaster to support people in Gaza raised £2,000.

Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign hosted the Water for Gaza event at the Gregson Centre on Friday September 27.

The £2,000 raised included £750 through an art auction.

The funds will help build a solar powered community well in Central Gaza - providing clean, free water to around 5,000 people daily.

The gig was held at the Gregson Centre. Photo by Roshan AdveThe gig was held at the Gregson Centre. Photo by Roshan Adve
The gig was held at the Gregson Centre. Photo by Roshan Adve

This project was initiated by Atef, a Lancaster University graduate, from Gaza.

Pete Moser, fundraising event organiser and member of PSC Lancaster, said: “Thanks to all the performers and artists; to Gaz and his sound system; to the Trades Council for their support in paying for the venue; and to all the people who donated to show that Lancaster is a place where we care about people.

"Great music making from our group ‘Songs of Gaza’, you’ll hear us again at a rally one Saturday in the future.”

To learn more about the project and to donate, go online at tinyurl.com/well4gaza

