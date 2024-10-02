Lancaster fundraising gig for Gaza raises £2k
Lancaster Palestine Solidarity Campaign hosted the Water for Gaza event at the Gregson Centre on Friday September 27.
The £2,000 raised included £750 through an art auction.
The funds will help build a solar powered community well in Central Gaza - providing clean, free water to around 5,000 people daily.
This project was initiated by Atef, a Lancaster University graduate, from Gaza.
Pete Moser, fundraising event organiser and member of PSC Lancaster, said: “Thanks to all the performers and artists; to Gaz and his sound system; to the Trades Council for their support in paying for the venue; and to all the people who donated to show that Lancaster is a place where we care about people.
"Great music making from our group ‘Songs of Gaza’, you’ll hear us again at a rally one Saturday in the future.”
To learn more about the project and to donate, go online at tinyurl.com/well4gaza
