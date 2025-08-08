Lancaster footballer Scott McTominay nominated for Ballon d’Or

Lancaster-born footballer Scott McTominay has been named among the nominations for the prestigious Ballon d’Or.

The nomination comes after McTominay’s first season in Italy playing for Napoli, after leaving Manchester United last summer.

The 28-year-old grew up in Lancaster, attending St Wilfrid's Primary School in Halton and Our Lady's Catholic College.

He spent 20 years at Old Trafford before his move from the Premier League to Serie A, where he won the league with Napoli in his first season, along with being named Italy’s Serie A's Most Valuable Player for 2024/25.

Scott McTominay of Napoli celebrates following his team's victory in the Serie A match between Napoli and Cagliari at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 23 2025 in Naples, Italy. Photo: Getty Images

The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced at a ceremony on September 22.

The prestigious award is presented annually by France Football magazine to the world’s best male and female players.

Earlier this year the Scotland international was also named Lancashire’s most notable professional athlete of 2025, according to research by sports equipment manufacturer Harrod Sport.

The study analysed more than 27,000 UK-born sports people, measuring the average number of monthly Wikipedia searches.