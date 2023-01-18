Lancaster footballer killed in World War Two on Blackburn Rovers historian’s search list

Steve Williams is working on behalf of Blackburn Rovers Football Club to research all the players and staff from the club who fought in World Wars One and Two, or served in uniform doing National Service (1949 to 1960).

The club is particularly interested in finding any relatives or descendants of the players.

One such player is Alan Dave Bell, from Lancaster, who was a guardsman when he was killed in action in north west Europe on September 3 1944, aged 19.

It's not known if Alan Dave Bell is pictured on this photo of the Lancaster Home Guard taken in 1940.

His obituary published in the Lancaster Guardian on September 29 1944 shows that he was the only son of John Bell (born Lancaster 4.1.1891) and Alice Bell (nee Jackson, born Lancaster 21.6.1900).

Alan was born in Lancaster on December 14 1924, and his address was Laburnam Grove, Lancaster.

Alan had played for Blackburn Rovers until joining the forces, and formerly for Lancaster Lads' Club, the Boys' National School (where he was educated) and for Lancaster Schoolboys against Preston, Barrow, Manchester and Fleetwood.

A keen sportsman, he also played table tennis for Lancaster Lads' Club and in the summer months he played cricket for Storeys.

Alan Dave Bell's obituary published in the Lancaster Guardian.

He had been a member of C Company Home Guard for nearly three years.

He joined up in February 1943 and went to France a week after D-Day.

He previously worked in the works office at Storeys, based at White Cross Mill.

Further research by Mr Williams shows that Alan’s father died in Lancaster in March 1986, aged 95.

In Memoriam notices for Alan Dave Bell in the Lancaster Guardian.

For years after Alan’s death, the family placed regular tributes to him in the ‘In Memorium’ section of the Lancaster Guardian; the last found being in 1956 which showed that he had several aunts, nephews and nieces.

Anyone who can help Mr Williams can contact him via his website at www.stevewilliamstalks.co.uk

