Lancaster five-year-old scales Ben Nevis during school holidays

Megan Longdon-Wright at the top of Ben Nevis.

Megan Longdon-Wright and her parents Frank and Gemma made the trip during a holiday in Scotland last month - along with three-year-old Robyn, who managed to walk about 500m up and had a shoulder ride the rest of the way.

Megan, who will be starting Year 1 at Moorside Primary School this week, said afterwards: "It felt like I was really puffing and puffing up.

"It took me hours, seven hours up, five hours down, it was really hard."

Megan Longdon-Wright with dad Frank, mum Gemma and sister Robyn, three, at the top of Ben Nevis.

However, Megan said it was "amazing" to complete the mammoth 1,344m peak.

"I felt really amazing because I walked all the way up," she said.

"When we were near the clouds it got really chilly. It was hard to climb because it was all rocks and super chilly."

Megan's proud parents said they were surprised she was able to make it the whole way at such a young age.

Frank said: "I couldn't believe it. I thought we'd get up to the tarn [under half way up] and call it a day. But she just kept going! She has always been an incredibly tough, determined child. I hope she can keep pushing herself and achieving what she wants in life."

Gemma added: "I felt very proud of Megan. Her sister Robyn encouraged her all the way. I think without the support of other people walking up Megan wouldn't have done it. She definitely set her mind to it."

Frank said Megan previously completed a 25km bike ride just a few weeks ago.