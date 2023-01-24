Lancaster firm lands contract to design furniture for world's largest superyacht

Neal Jones Furniture has been officially chosen to design some of the furniture on the world’s largest superyacht that will constantly circumnavigate the globe.

From their office space at Hampson Green near Galgate, an ever growing team have started to design luxury furnishings for more than 100 apartments currently for sale aboard the M/Y Njord.

It’s the latest feather in the cap for Neal Jones, whose company have been based locally for four years.

An example of the furniture designed by Neal Jones Furniture for superyachts.

Neal studied product and furniture design at Brunel University and before setting up his own company in 2009 had worked for several prestigious businesses including Linley, founded by the King’s cousin, David Linley, Earl of Snowden.

His designs helped furnish the homes of Elton John and Oprah Winfrey among others.

Linley is among the other design companies working on the M/Y Njord, as is Kelly Hoppen.

Neal Jones Furniture specialise in designing and manufacturing bespoke furniture to homes around the world, with a particular focus on furniture for superyachts.

The team at Neal Jones Furniture.

“About six years ago, we noticed that there was a gap emerging in the very niche market for furnishing superyachts,” said managing director Melissa Jones, Neal’s wife.

Originally based in Waddington near Clitheroe, the company moved to their current premises just outside Lancaster as a lot of their work involves train travel to London which is easier from Lancaster.

While the design team is based locally, the furniture is produced in high quality workshops across the country. Everything is made in the UK using traditional methods and is designed to withstand any harsh conditions at sea.

Every year, Neal Jones Furniture exhibits at around eight boat shows including the prestigious Monaco Yacht Show, and for the first time this year they are also exhibiting at the Dubai International Boat Show in March.

Neal Jones Furniture will be designing for the world's largest super yacht, the Njord.

“The yachts we see at the shows are absolutely out of this world,” said Melissa.

After several recent promotions from within the company, they are continuing to recruit people from the local area.

The team currently numbers 15 including their investors. Two new members of staff have already been taken on this year and the business has also expanded into more office space at The Meadows in Hampson Lane.

Although now making a name for themselves in the superyacht market, the company also designs furniture for some of the most luxurious houses on land.

Neal Jones.

Twenty-four pieces of their freestanding furniture, including a large piano room cabinet, adorn Ancaster House in Mayfair, which was featured in the television documentary Britain’s Most Expensive Home.

It belongs to self-made billionaire and philanthropist John Caudwell, who founded Phones 4U.

“It’s a fabulous home,” said Melissa, who has the privilege of visiting some of the houses and superyachts which are furnished by the company.

Plans for the future for the firm include growing their team and increasing their business.

“We want to become synonymous with superyachts,” said Melissa.

