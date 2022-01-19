Lancaster firm bought up in US deal to create trans-Atlantic partnership

The firm said that the deal will create a partnership of two leading cleanroom companies with a presence on both sides of the Atlantic.

C2C was founded in 2002 and has won a string of awards including BIBAs.

It designs and builds modular cleanrooms - rooms creating an environment in which the level of airborne particles is controlled, such as pollutants, dust and microbes.

They are commonly used in manufacturing to protect sensitive processes and in medical scenarios.

C2C also has additional offices in London and Geldermalsen in the Netherlands and has an e-commerce platform for cleanroom consumables and supplies.

It has more than 6,000 clients.

The new group, bosses said, would have enhanced expertise and capability, and would be in an improved position to service a growing multinational client base.

The C2C management team are to remain in place.

Joe Govier, founder, and chief executive of C2C said: “This transaction and combination of businesses will enable Angstrom and C2C to fulfill a joint vision to create a truly global controlled environment solutions platform, and we are excited for the future of the group and teams within.

“It was important for us to join forces with a company that holds the same values, integrity, and vision for our business and employees.

“We are confident that this transaction will enable Angstrom and C2C to build upon the strong technical foundation that exists today and fulfill a joint mission of creating a global controlled environment solutions platform."