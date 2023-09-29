Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Light Up Lancaster attracts more than 58,000 visitors with an estimated economic boost of £920,000 annually.

Funding comes from various sources including Lancaster City Council and the Arts Council.

But changes to council finances are said to be the main factor behind the fireworks being removed this year.

Lancaster Fireworks. Photo by Robin Zahler.

The fireworks cost £35,000 for a 17-minute display.

Stakeholders including the Duchy of Lancaster and the Priory had also raised concerns about the detrimental effect the fireworks were having on the historic fabric of the city’s heritage assets.

The festival has, however, been extended from two to three days to provide more people with the opportunity to experience how local art and culture can be used to illuminate Lancaster’s history and heritage.

A debate at full council on Wednesday followed a motion by Lancaster resident Joshua Brandwood, who presented the council with a petition signed by more than 550 residents and businesses asking to reinstate the display.

Joshua Brandwood speaking at Lancaster City Council.

Mr Brandwood told councillors: “Light Up Lancaster is a beloved and widely-attended event. It draws visitors from near and far to our beautiful, historic city, providing a substantial boost to local business and fostering community pride.

“I must express my concern over the removal of the fireworks. The absence could potentially diminish the festival’s overall excitement.

“Furthermore, the absence of fireworks could effect businesses, such as those near Lancaster Castle and Quay Meadow, including esteemed establishments like Merchants 1688, The Jailor’s Barrel, The Pub, Sun Hotel and those along the quayside, such as the Wagon & Horses and George & Dragon."

He understood the city council allocated £64,000 to Light Up Lancaster last year. Of that, £35,000 was for fireworks and £29,000 for art.

This year, he said the council committed just over £60,000. He queried what appeared to be a very small saving.

In reply, Labour councillor Catherine Potter, cabinet member for visitor economy and culture, said this year’s visitor numbers and the economic impact would be looked at.

She said the council’s contribution had been reduced because £30,000 came from the government UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Conservative councillor Andrew Gardner said: “When we look at figures and see a possible £1m turnover will be leaving Lancaster, that is worrying.

“I think the council is wrong here. We should come back with a business plan, work with businesses, and bring the fireworks back next year.”

Councillors noted it would not be practical to reinstate the fireworks for 2023, but agreed to evaluate the wider economic, cultural, environmental and operational impact of this year’s festival in comparison with previous years.

After the meeting, Coun Potter said: “Taking into account it would be unlikely the Duchy of Lancaster would allow firing from its assets, there is insufficient time to reconsider, replan, procure and deliver fireworks for the 2023 event.

“However, it is important to acknowledge the views of the district’s residents and so we have agreed to examine in more detail the effect of not having fireworks on the economic, cultural, environmental and operational impact of Light up Lancaster.

"The evidence we gather will then help us decide whether to reinstate funding for the fireworks as part of the 2024/25 budget process.”

Coun Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, added: “Light Up Lancaster is one of Lancaster’s top ‘must see’ events of the year and we are extremely proud of how this unique cultural event has grown over the years.

"It demonstrates beautifully how art and culture can be used to illuminate the history and heritage of our wonderful city and contributes greatly towards making the city a lively and attractive place to be.

“This year will be the first time it has taken place over three days, which in itself is a demonstration of its success and importance to the local economy and why the council remains committed to supporting the event.

“The council continues to provide support financially and in addition to our revenue contribution there is also an in-kind contribution to Light Up Lancaster of around £10,000.