Lancaster film company to launch world’s first MA in film-making

A Lancaster-based film company is to launch the world’s first ever MA course in action film-making.

Action Xtreme, based at White Cross, is behind the new venture as well as having three films due for release this year and the launch of a new action mentoring programme for women.

Former Lancaster Royal Grammar School pupil Chee Keong Cheung is the award-winning chief executive of Action Xtreme, the UK’s premier action studio, which he founded with producer Andreas Roald.

The company has a mission to develop grassroots talent, support diverse voices and elevate the action genre. Its cutting edge programme for the MA in feature film-making will launch this September at Falmouth University.

“We wanted to create a course that equips students with more than just knowledge,” said Chee.

“This programme is about real-world learning, giving them the chance to immerse themselves in the industry and graduate with a feature film credit to their name. It’s a true game-changer for those serious about making their mark in action cinema.”

After studying at LRGS in the 1990s, Chee gained a first class honours degree from Surrey Institute of Art & Design in 2004, achieving the rare feat of selling his graduation feature film, Crashing the Wake.

This experience shaped Chee’s passion for supporting the next generation of emerging talent for whom securing financing, navigating deals, and understanding distribution are often overwhelming hurdles.

During more than 20 years in the film industry, Chee has worked with Ian McKellen, Richard Dreyfuss and John Hannah among others and has delivered masterclasses at prestigious institutions including the British Film Institute, as well as serving on festival juries and being a mentor on the Film London Connect Mentoring Programme.

His impressive portfolio also includes writing, directing, producing, distributing and booking films across a range of genres, with a true aim of fostering new talent.

As well as developing the new MA this year, Action Xtreme has three films in post production due out in 2025 – The Experiment, Bad Day at the Office and Son of the Soil.

“Action Xtreme’s goal is to not only create thrilling films, but also to cultivate an ecosystem where filmmakers thrive,” said Chee, who is keen to develop more opportunities for creatives across Lancaster and Lancashire too.