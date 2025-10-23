Lancaster film company scoops three major international awards

A Lancaster-based film company has won three major awards at an international festival for an action thriller shot entirely in Nigeria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Action Xtreme’s Son of the Soil was honoured for Best Film and Best International Showcase at the Black Star International Film Festival (BSIFF) in Ghana and its chief executive, Chee Keong Cheung, scooped the Best Director award.

“To receive three awards is an extraordinary honour,” said Chee, who also produced the film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Son of the Soil was born of passion, with the goal to craft a film rooted in Nigeria, yet speaking to universal themes of justice, redemption and identity. This recognition from a festival that values both craft and cultural resonance deeply affirms our vision.”

Chee Keong Cheung, left, celebrates Son of the Soil winning three awards at the Black Star International Film Festival.

It is the first time an action-thriller from Action Xtreme and Nollywood – the Nigerian film industry – has been honoured with multiple awards at the BSIFF.

The film also closed the festival, the premiere platform for African cinema, and is due to be released across Africa in November.

It is one of the first beneficiaries of a cross-border rollout strengthening English and French language film exchange across West Africa and will boost Action Xtreme’s impact in the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chee co-founded Action Xtreme, the UK’s premier action studio, which is based at White Cross.

He studied at Lancaster Royal Grammar School in the 1990s and went on to Surrey Institute of Art & Design, where he sold his graduation feature film.

During more than 20 years in film, Chee has worked with Ian McKellen, Richard Dreyfuss and John Hannah among others, has delivered masterclasses, served on festival juries and been a mentor.

Action Xtreme has a mission to develop grassroots talent, support diverse voices and elevate the action genre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The triple award-winning Son of the Soil stars Razaaq Adoti as a former special operations soldier haunted by his past, who returns home after the brutal murder of his sister. In seeking justice, he confronts entrenched corruption, violent cartels and his own inner demons.

BSIFF founder and chair, Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante, said: “Son of the Soil has elevated the conversation and showed a clear path to the value of collaboration, as well as the potential of our market to films that resonate on the entire continent and globally. Africa is the new wave of cinema.”