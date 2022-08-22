News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out

Lancaster fast food restaurant & pub get new hygiene scores

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lancaster’s food venues.

By Debbie Butler
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:43 pm

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following scores:

*Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank Lane, Lancaster, was handed a three out of five rating after assessment on July 13.

*KFC, 110 Penny Street, Lancaster, was given a score of four, also on July 13.

The Hest Bank Hotel has been given a new food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Street View.

Most Popular

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

What does each rating mean?

5 - Hygiene standards are very good.

4 – Hygiene standards are good.

3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – Some improvement is necessary.

1 – Major improvement is necessary.

0 – Urgent improvement is required.

LancasterFood Standards AgencyKFC