Lancaster fast food restaurant & pub get new hygiene scores
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Lancaster’s food venues.
By Debbie Butler
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 4:43 pm
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows the following scores:
*Hest Bank Hotel, Hest Bank Lane, Lancaster, was handed a three out of five rating after assessment on July 13.
*KFC, 110 Penny Street, Lancaster, was given a score of four, also on July 13.
Most Popular
-
1
Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
-
2
Lancaster city centre roads to close for two weeks
-
3
Tyson Fury’s cousin stabbed to death in ‘senseless attack’ in Greater Manchester
-
4
Morecambe rescue crews search for person in sea off Heysham after 'good intent' call
-
5
Police appeal for information after two cars driven along Ullswater lakeside 'put other beach users in danger'
The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
What does each rating mean?
5 - Hygiene standards are very good.
4 – Hygiene standards are good.
3 – Hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
2 – Some improvement is necessary.
1 – Major improvement is necessary.
0 – Urgent improvement is required.