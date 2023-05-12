Lancaster families go without essentials to buy school uniforms, new research finds

The research, conducted in the second half of 2022, shows that the average cost of a secondary school uniform in the Lancaster district can be as high as £432.

And in a survey of parents from across the district, 40% said they had gone without essentials in order to afford uniforms.

In a review of school uniform costs for brand new items, Lancaster Royal Grammar School came top with more than £432 for a full uniform, followed by Ripley at more than £360.

The study was carried out across the Lancaster district.

In the Lancaster district, most schools charge £200-300 for a full secondary school uniform, making this considerably more expensive than what is considered affordable by parents across the country, surveyed by the Children's Society, who think that £105 is a reasonable cost.

One parent said: "I had to reduce the amount of food I bought, and the children would go without treats and trips because I had no money to fund it."

Another said: “I couldn’t get certain things for the household we needed and I had to cut down on food shopping and heating.

A third said: "For the months of June and July we go without so I can buy uniform for September.

"We need more money available in August due to the summer holidays and having four children at home all day.

"So, in June and July we make sure not to have any unessential appointments (things that use fuel).

"We don't go anywhere or do anything that costs money, our food shop is limited to bare essentials, we don't buy clothing or shoes even if needed as we have no money. We pay the bills and that's it."

The research showed that more than 90% of parents either worried 'a bit' or 'a lot' about affording school uniforms.

In addition, more than 80% said there was only one supplier where they could buy uniforms, which goes against government recommendations.

67% of respondents said their children's schools would not allow parents to substitute uniforms with cheaper items from a supermarket, despite government guidance stating that "schools should keep the use of branded items to a minimum."

In response to the question "Is your child's school supportive if you are struggling to afford school uniforms", 50% said either 'not really' or 'not at all'.

Morecambe Bay Foodbank runs The Uniform Project which takes in second hand and new uniforms and gives them to families in need.

The project, which is supported by Johnsons Workwear who clean all donations for free, gave help to more than 300 families last year.

Briony Scott, manager at Morecambe Bay Foodbank which runs The Uniform Project, said: "This research shows the pressure that local parents and carers are under.

"The cost of living crisis is having a huge impact across the district and we are expecting a very busy summer with The Uniform Project this year."

Joanna Young, head of research and campaigns for Citizens Advice North Lancashire and the report author, said: "This is a big problem hiding in plain sight.

"We often see residents struggling with uniform costs, and as food and fuel costs have risen, this has become more and more of a challenge for local families.

"We would call on all secondary schools to follow government guidance, review their uniform policies and to work with us and the Uniform Project so we can support families in need."

If families are struggling to afford school uniforms they can contact the Foodbank's school worker Jeni Meadows at the foodbank on 01524 932001 or they can use the self referral form on the foodbank website at https://morecambebay.foodbank.org.uk/uniform-project-2/

The full research paper, which has been sent to all secondary school heads and chairs of governors in the district, can be read at https://www.northlancashirecab.org.uk/assets/reports/Secondary-School-Uniform-in-Lancaster-District-FINAL.pdf

What do secondary school uniforms cost in the Lancaster district?

Lancaster Royal Grammar School: £325.59 to £432.90

Lancaster Girls' Grammar School: £205.59 to £275.95

Ripley: £251.09 to £360.04

Carnforth: £222.18 to £300.49

Morecambe Bay Academy: £223.60 to £302.41

Central Lancaster High School: £205.16 to £292.97

Our Lady’s Catholic College: £247.11 to £266.61

Bay Leadership Academy: £160.63 to £274.69