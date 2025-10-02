Lancaster Fairtrade group meets city mayor ahead of craft fayre

The Lancaster, Morecambe and District Fairtrade group were excited to meet with the mayor of Lancaster, Coun Margaret Patterson.

The group chatted to her about fair trade products and explained the history of Lancaster becoming a fairtrade district.

The group also presented the mayor with a goodie bag full of fair trade produce.

The mayor will be attending the group’s craft fayre (11-3pm) and a tea party (2pm) that will be taking place during Fairtrade Fortnight on Saturday October 4 at The Cornerstone, Lancaster.

The Lancaster, Morecambe and District Fairtrade group with the mayor of Lancaster, Coun Margaret Patterson.

The focus of this event will be to raise awareness about the importance of buying fair trade tea.

There will be fair trade tea tasting, fair trade biscuits, and a talk about fair trade tea.

The Global Village Café will be serving food from noon until 2pm, there will be craft stalls to browse, games to play and the opportunity to dress up as a fair trade banana!