Lancaster energy bills protestors to take to the streets again as part of nationwide action

The Lancaster protest rally will start in Market Square at 1pm this Saturday (March 5), and will include a range of speakers and entertainers.

Mary, a protest volunteer said: "We are determined to make the government reverse its OFGEM decision to allow a 54% rise in energy bills from April" "This is the final straw for many local people, who fear they will be unable to pay for both food and heating. We think the giant energy corporations, with their billions in profits, should take the hit, not local working class communities".

"These protests started in just Lancaster and a few other towns in the North West - now the movement has spread across the country" said John, a community campaigner. He added: "If everybody who thinks the 54% energy bill rise is wrong and unjust took the streets in these protests - of course the government and OFGEM would retreat, and make the 'Big Six' corporations accept lower profits to keep our bills down".

A previous protest in Lancaster against energy bill rises and cost of living crisis.

"We also need to make the government start an emergency programme to insulate Britain, especially the homes of the poor, there is much we have to fight to change" said Mary.

The local campaigners also intend to take their protests to on the doorstep of the government leaders when they attend the Conservative Party Spring Conference on Saturday, March 19.