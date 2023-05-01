Lancaster driver arrested after twice refusing to take breath test
A driver was arrested after twice refusing to provide a roadside breath test after being stopped by police.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 1st May 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 10:26 BST
Lancashire Road Police stopped a Land Rover in Lancaster on Sunday due to the manner of its driving.
However, the driver refused a roadside breath test and drove away.
The vehicle was then spotted heading towards Poulton where it was boxed in by police cars and stopped.
The driver again failed to provide and was arrested.