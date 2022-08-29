Lancaster doctor and England hockey player celebrates her double success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Hart plays hockey for England.

Ms Sarah Hart, Clinical Lead for I3 and Urology Speciality Doctor at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), has been named as the Future Digital Leader of the Year at the national Digital Health Awards.

This follows hot on her success as a goalkeeper with the England O35 squad who won the Masters World Cup in Nottingham this month.

At work, Sarah has been instrumental in a number of key projects at the Trust which use technology and digital systems to improve patient and colleague experience.

Sarah Hart with the Digital Leaders Award.

These include developing a Ureteric Stent Register which alerts waiting list staff when a patient needs a stent replacement or removal appointment, and leading the review and reform of electronic discharge summaries.

Sarah also led UHMBT to become one of the first NHS Trusts to say ‘Bye Bye Bleep’ after implementing a new smart-phone based system to replace the traditional pager bleep system.

Sarah said: “High quality data is important as it can lead to improvements in patient care and patient safety. It plays a crucial role in improving services and decision making, as well as helping us to identify trends and patterns, draw comparisons, predict future events and outcomes, and evaluate services.

“I act as the interface between the staff on the shop floor and the digital team, so when I hear colleagues talking about the digital processes they use every day… I am able to use their feedback to actively look for any developments.”

Andy Wicks, Chief Information Officer, said: “Throughout the Bye Bye Bleep project Sarah has led from the front and demonstrated great leadership and commitment to take her original idea from conception through to implementation earlier this year.”

The England O35 squad – of which Sarah is a member – beat Ireland 2-1 in a tense final to win the competition following pool matches against Wales, France, Argentina, India and Scotland.