Lancaster deforestation charity branches out

Originally founded in Wales, the charity now has an office in Llangadog and an office in Lancaster and has been bringing eco-conscious groups together in both areas.

Long-standing support in Lancaster comes from schools such as Quernmore School, Lancaster Girls’ and Lancaster Royal Grammar Schools, Lancaster Millennium Choir, and the universities of Lancaster and Cumbria.

Now they have joined forces with Christ Church Eco-Group, who have already helped raise funds through last month’s cross bay walk.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Money for Madagascar brought together many of its supporters for the cross bay walk.

Despite train strikes on the day, Money for Madagascar brought together many of its supporters, including Christ Church Eco-Group for their first fundraising push for the charity.

The new partnership came about when Money for Madagascar Director Irenee Rajaona-Horne was invited by Christ Church Eco-Group to lead a presentation on How to Face a Climate Emergency, from Recovery to Resilience in Madagascar.

Attendees were so inspired that they signed up to join the walk and raise funds that will help Malagasy families to recover from climate emergencies like cyclones, flooding, drought and famine.

Following such a successful event, the two groups plan to continue working together on future eco-based projects in Madagascar. This could include a tree twinning programme to aid reforestation in the country.

Money for Madagascar hopes to continue to build support in the area in order to raise much-needed funds for a country plagued by poverty and loss of rainforest habitat.