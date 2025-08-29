Lancaster day centre appeals for help in marking 104th birthday for Joan

Joan will be 104 in October.

A day centre in Lancaster is asking for help to celebrate a special 104th birthday.

Joan will be turning 104 in October, and Vale View Day Centre is asking people to help her celebrate by sending her a birthday card.

A spokesman for the home said on Facebook: “Our lovely Joan is going to be celebrating her 104th birthday in October!

"She has requested the zoo visit us again and an afternoon tea with some non alcoholic cocktails to celebrate!

“To make it extra special I thought it would be nice to get Joan as many birthday cards as possible! If anyone would like to send Joan a card our address is Vale View Day Centre, Stratford Close, Lancaster, LA1 2JP.”