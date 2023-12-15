News you can trust since 1837
Lancaster dance company awarded lottery windfall

A Lancaster-based dance company is celebrating after receiving an early Christmas present from the National Lottery.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 15th Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 12:48 GMT
LPM Dance, which has been running classes for people with neurological conditions since 2021, has received development funding from the National Lottery’s Reaching Communities Fund.

The £64,209 boost and funding from Parkinson’s UK will enable LPM’s flagship Neuro-Moves programme to continue for another two years in Preston and will also see LPM launching similar classes in east Lancashire.

“We are absolutely delighted to have received National Lottery funding to develop our Neuro-Moves programme for communities in Lancashire,” said Helen Gould, co-founder of LPM Dance.

Helen Gould, co-founder of LPM Dance, at a Neuro-Moves session. Photo by Johnny BeanHelen Gould, co-founder of LPM Dance, at a Neuro-Moves session. Photo by Johnny Bean
Helen Gould, co-founder of LPM Dance, at a Neuro-Moves session. Photo by Johnny Bean

Helen established the not-for-profit dance company with George Adams in 2011 with the aim to create new dance initiatives for diverse audiences in a wide variety of settings.

The company has developed particular expertise in using dance to improve health and wellbeing and has specialist training in dance and Parkinson’s Disease, dance and dementia, and dance and movement psychotherapy.

Research has shown that gentle, creative dance and movement helps with co-ordination and mobility problems often associated with Parkinson’s and also improves general well-being.

“One of the reasons that dance works so well with Parkinson’s is the combination of music and movement,” said Helen.

A Neuro-Moves session. Photo courtesy of Parkinson's UKA Neuro-Moves session. Photo courtesy of Parkinson's UK
A Neuro-Moves session. Photo courtesy of Parkinson's UK

“The reduction in dopermine means muscles can seize up and fluidity of movement is a big challenge but through dance, people see improvement during the sessions.”

As well as the sessions in Preston and Rossendale, LPM Dance also provides online pilates classes for people with Parkinson’s on Mondays at 10am, priced £4.50, and Neuro-Moves sessions, priced £3, on Thursdays at 12.15pm.

For more information and to book sessions, visit lpmdance.com

