Lancaster dad’s mammoth cycle ride to support children’s charity close to his heart

Two Lancaster men cycled more than 400 miles throughout the month of November to support a local children's charity close to their hearts.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 7th Dec 2023, 15:21 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 15:36 GMT
Matthew Humpage and close family friend Dan Hodges took part in the charity ride to raise funds for Unique Kidz & Co, which is based in Morecambe.

Matthew and his wife Jenna's son Jack is one of the many children and young adults locally with special educational needs who attend Unique Kidz.

The family previously featured in the Lancaster Guardian in 2018 when Matt and Jenna were raising money to help give Jack a better quality of life.

Matt Humpage, David Hodges and Dan Hodges. David took part in a day of the cycle challenge with Matt and Dan.Matt Humpage, David Hodges and Dan Hodges. David took part in a day of the cycle challenge with Matt and Dan.
Jack has a genetic disorder which causes many complex difficulties including delayed growth, poor muscle tone, hearing and vision impairment and limited speech.

He is wheelchair-bound, has no coordination and needs 24/7 care.

Founded in 2009, Unique Kidz & Co was set up by two mums, Denise and Jane, who were unable to find suitable childcare for their own disabled children.

This was to provide their children and other local children with the chance to socialise and play.

Dan Hodges and Matt Humpage.Dan Hodges and Matt Humpage.
Unfortunately the charity runs on funding alone. As a way of raising funds, Matt Dan agreed to cycle at least 400 miles between them during the month of November.

They have now raised almost £800 of a £2,000 target.

You can donate online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/jenna-humpage-1697565475982

There are also charity boxes in the reception at Bowerham Garage in Wellington Road and in Bargain Booze at Hala, thanks to the support of manager Julia Duncan.

