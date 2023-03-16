Lancaster dad’s half-marathon challenge to thank hospital which saved baby daughter

Amelia Hampshire spent two months in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool after being diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) - a hole in the heart.

She also suffered from gastro-oesophageal reflux and had to be fed through a nasogastric tube.

Her dad Mark will be undertaking the Liverpool Half-Marathon on March 26 as a thank you to the hospital, and to help raise much-needed funds to support their work.

Paul Hampshire with daughter Amelia.

In August Amelia underwent surgical repair of the VSD with mitral valve repair, but went on to have post op septal hematoma, junctional rhythm and cardiac arrest.

After two months, Amelia was discharged from Alder Hey, and mum Sam was able to bring her home to her dad and siblings Olivia, Louisa, Mark and Kara.

"It was a long few months," Mark said. "I found it hard being away from her for that long, as I had the kids in Lancaster to look after, so it was hard not knowing if she would make it, but with all the doctors and Alder Hey staff doing their magic my Amelia made it through the tough times."

Amelia is now seven months old and doing well, although she also has an issue with fluid on the brain, which is being treated at Manchester Children's Hospital.

Amelia Hampshire.

"Overall she's a big star in our family," Mark said. "That's why I'm doing this run - for Amelia and the family, and other families who might need the same support we got from Alder Hey.”

"I want to give back to the hospital for all their hard work. This money could help towards new equipment or toys and rooms, so please give as much as you can to this great charity. Every penny will help.”

You can donate to Alder Hey via their website at https://donate.alderheycharity.org/public/