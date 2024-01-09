Lancaster dad to undertake half-marathon in Paris to support hospital which saved baby daughter

A Lancaster dad is doing a half-marathon to raise money for the hospital which has helped save his daughter.

Amelia Hampshire spent two months in Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool after being diagnosed with a ventricular septal defect (VSD) - a hole in the heart.

She also suffered from gastro-oesophageal reflux and had to be fed through a nasogastric tube.

Her dad Mark will be undertaking the Paris Half-Marathon next month as a thank you to the hospital, and to help raise much-needed funds to support their work.

Mark Hampshire with Amelia.

In 2022 Amelia underwent surgical repair of the VSD with mitral valve repair, but went on to have post op septal hematoma, junctional rhythm and cardiac arrest.

After two months, Amelia was discharged from Alder Hey, and mum Sam was able to bring her home to her dad and siblings Olivia, Louisa, Mark and Kara.

"It was a long few months," Mark said. "I found it hard being away from her for that long, as I had the kids in Lancaster to look after, so it was hard not knowing if she would make it, but with all the doctors and Alder Hey staff doing their magic my Amelia made it through the tough times."

Amelia is now 17 months old and doing well, although she has had an issue with fluid on the brain, which was treated at Manchester Children's Hospital.

Amelia Hampshire.

She is also recovering from a baby stroke on her right side, and continues to have treatment at Alder Hey.

"Overall she's a big star in our family," Mark said. "That's why I'm doing this run - for Amelia and the family, and other families who might need the same support we got from Alder Hey.

"I want to give back to the hospital for all their hard work. This money could help towards new equipment or toys and rooms, so please give as much as you can to this great charity. Every penny will help.”

Mark took part in the Liverpool Half-Marathon last year, and on March 3 he will be joining thousands of runners to run the Paris Half-Marathon, known as the Harmonie Mutuelle Semi de Paris, an annual half-marathon held every March since 1993.