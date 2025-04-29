Lancaster dad breaks world record for fastest run in London Marathon dressed as a medal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancaster man who ran his 50th marathon at the weekend while dressed as a medal has claimed a place in the Guinness World Records.

Simon Couchman ran the London Marathon dressed to raise money for Asthma+Lung UK.

And in the process he raised £2,500 and also managed to get the Guinness World Record for the fastest marathon dressed as a medal.

Simon, who has a daughter, Genevieve, has run the London Marathon five times - four of which have been in fancy dress.

Simon Couchman claims his world record.

His wife Jennifer made the costume, which had to meet strict guidelines to qualify for a world record attempt.

Celebrating his 50th birthday later this year, Simon raised money for Asthma+Lung UK, having suffered with asthma since a child.

Simon, who is the managing director of ICG, a marketing agency based in Warton, near Preston, has run (to date) 49 marathons, including a personal best of 2 hours 53 minutes, and more than 100 half-marathons.

To make a donation visit https://join.aluk.org.uk/fundraisers/SimonCouchman