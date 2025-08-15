Lancaster cyclist to undertake 300-mile solo bike ride in aid of Marie Curie
Gillian Sheath will be cycling from Lancaster Castle to Carlisle Castle along the west coast, returning through Kendal and back to Lancaster.
The 300-mile ride will take five days to complete.
This is the sixth fundraising trip Gillian has done – last year she cycled coast to coast and back in aid of Brain Tumour Research and raised more than £3,000, and is hoping to raise a similar amount this year for her chosen charity Marie Curie, the UK's leading end of life charity.
Donations can be made via her Just Giving page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/gillian-sheath-10
Retired occupational therapist Gillian has taken on other fundraising rides such as a solo ride from Lancaster to Lincoln and back for Air Ambulances UK, a ride to Cardiff Castle and back for Macmillan, and from Heysham Head to Beachy Head for the Samaritans.