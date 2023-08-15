Lancaster cyclist to take on mammoth bike ride in aid of air ambulance

Gillian Sheath, from Lancaster, will make the round trip solo from Lancaster Cathedral to Lincoln Cathedral in a bid to raise £1,000 for the charity.

Air Ambulances UK is the national charity supporting the vital work of the nation’s 21 air ambulance charities, helping to fund the delivery of this life-saving service.

"You just never know when you might need their help," Gillian said.

Gillian Sheath will make the round trip from Lancaster Cathedral to Lincoln Cathedral.

You can sponsor Gillian online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/gillian-sheath-1691753608108

Retired occupational therapist Gillian has previously taken on similar fundraising rides.

Last year she cycled to Cardiff Castle and back for Macmillan, while in 2021 she rode from Heysham Head to Beachy Head for the Samaritans, and in 2020 she cycled from Cheshire to Land’s End for Alzheimer’s Research.