Lancaster cyclist raises £2k for brain tumour charity after 350-mile coast to coast solo bike ride

A Lancaster woman has successfully completed her fifth solo charity bike ride - this time in aid of Brain Tumour Research.

Gillian Sheath took six days to cycle the 350-mile coast to coast tour, beginning with Workington to Sunderland, and ending back at Lancaster Canal.

"Sadly it's not well maintained so I was lost on a few occasions," she said. "Thank goodness for my compass...I just headed east and then cycled home following west! The weather was wet, windy and cold.

"On my way home seeing the trees of Sedbergh, rather than the misty treeless moors, was fabulous.

Gillian Sheath arrives back in Lancaster after her 350-mile charity bike ride.

"I'm already planning my cycle trip for next year. That'll be my sixth solo. unsupported long distance trip for charity."

Gillian has so far raised more than £2,300 for Brain Tumour Research, a charity she picked due to having friends affected personally.

"They are the only national charity dedicated to funding long-term, sustainable research in the UK," Gillian added.

Donations can still be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/gillian-sheath-1721234251203

Retired occupational therapist Gillian has previously taken on similar fundraising rides.

Last year she raised more than £2,000 for Air Ambulances UK by completing a solo ride from Lancaster to Lincoln and back.

The previous year she cycled to Cardiff Castle and back for Macmillan, while in 2021 she rode from Heysham Head to Beachy Head for the Samaritans.