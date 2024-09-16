Lancaster cyclist raises £2k for brain tumour charity after 350-mile coast to coast solo bike ride
Gillian Sheath took six days to cycle the 350-mile coast to coast tour, beginning with Workington to Sunderland, and ending back at Lancaster Canal.
"Sadly it's not well maintained so I was lost on a few occasions," she said. "Thank goodness for my compass...I just headed east and then cycled home following west! The weather was wet, windy and cold.
"On my way home seeing the trees of Sedbergh, rather than the misty treeless moors, was fabulous.
"I'm already planning my cycle trip for next year. That'll be my sixth solo. unsupported long distance trip for charity."
Gillian has so far raised more than £2,300 for Brain Tumour Research, a charity she picked due to having friends affected personally.
"They are the only national charity dedicated to funding long-term, sustainable research in the UK," Gillian added.
Donations can still be made online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/gillian-sheath-1721234251203